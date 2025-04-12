Israeli forces encircle Rafah as Gaza offensive grows

Israeli forces have fully surrounded Rafah in southern Gaza, continuing their offensive that resumed in March. The military confirmed it had secured the Morag Axis, a key area between Rafah and Khan Younis.

Since the operation restarted, Israel has issued repeated evacuation orders, forcing hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to flee. Many are now trapped in shrinking zones near the sea and the Egyptian border.

The conflict began after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages. In response, Israel launched a large-scale military campaign in Gaza.

According to local health officials, over 50,000 Palestinians have died since the offensive began. Meanwhile, a Hamas delegation is expected in Cairo to discuss possible truce proposals. However, Hamas insists it will only release hostages under a deal that ends the war.