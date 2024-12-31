NZ great registers for HBL PSL 10 player draft

Veteran New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee has officially registered for the much-anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 player draft, adding to the growing excitement surrounding the event.

The draft will take place in the port city of Gwadar, Balochistan, on Saturday, January 11, 2025, with the event’s start time to be confirmed in due course. Southee’s inclusion in the draft was announced via a banner post on the official PSL social media platforms, which read: “Kiwi pace supreme Tim Southee enters the HBL PSL Draft.” This announcement has sparked anticipation among PSL fans, as the 36-year-old pacer is widely regarded as one of the best in the game.

With a remarkable career spanning over a decade, Southee holds the record as the highest wicket-taker in T20I history, with 164 wickets in 126 matches since his debut in 2009.

His exceptional skills with the ball have earned him a reputation as one of the most sought-after fast bowlers in the global franchise circuit.

In addition to his T20I achievements, Southee has played in various top-tier leagues around the world, including The Hundred Men’s Competition, the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Vitality Blast, and the Champions League T20.

The PSL 10 Player Draft is rapidly shaping up to be a star-studded affair, with several high-profile players already confirmed. In addition to Southee, the draft list includes renowned international stars like Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosh, Rilee Rossouw, Matthew Short, Gudakesh Motie, Alex Hales, Luke Wood, Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Usman Khawaja, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Curran, David Willey, Dawid Malan, Jason Roy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, and Sikandar Raza.