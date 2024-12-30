At least 167 killed, two crew rescued in South Korea plane crash

A Jeju Air flight traveling from Bangkok to South Korea crashed on Sunday morning at Muan International Airport, resulting in at least 167 fatalities.

The Boeing 737-800, carrying 181 people, including 175 passengers and six crew members, collided with a barrier shortly after attempting to land. The plane then burst into flames, leaving only two survivors, both flight attendants. The accident occurred at 9:03 am local time (00:03 GMT), involving a Jeju Air flight that had just arrived from Bangkok, Thailand, carrying 175 passengers and six crew members.

The Boeing 737-800 jet, which was attempting to land in Muan, reportedly encountered a malfunction in its landing gear.

South Korea’s National Fire Agency reported that at least 167 people lost their lives in the blaze, including 79 women, 77 men, and 11 individuals whose genders were not immediately identified.

Two survivors, a crew member and a passenger, were rescued, but hopes for finding more survivors are fading. The fire has since been extinguished, but the scale of the damage has left little chance for recovery.

Authorities have suggested that a bird strike, in combination with adverse weather conditions, likely caused the crash. According to the Ministry of Land, the bird strike warning was issued three minutes before the plane made its attempt to land.

Video footage from the scene shows the plane skidding across the runway on its belly, emitting thick smoke from the engines before slamming into a wall and erupting in flames. “Passengers were ejected from the aircraft after it collided with the wall, leaving little chance of survival,” a fire official explained.

The plane, almost entirely destroyed by the impact and subsequent fire, has made identification of the deceased challenging.

The South Korean government has swiftly mobilized resources to support rescue efforts. Acting President Choi Sang-mok, who took office only recently, convened an emergency meeting to oversee the response.

“I believe no words of consolation would suffice for the bereaved families who have suffered this tragedy,” said Choi in a statement. The government is dedicating all available resources to manage the aftermath and provide support to the families affected.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan also expressed his condolences, posting on social media: “Deeply saddened to learn about the tragic plane crash at Muan International Airport in Korea resulting in the loss of so many precious lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families.”