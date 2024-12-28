Saim Ayub nominated for ICC Men’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year award

Pakistan’s promising opening batter, Saim Ayub, has been nominated for the prestigious ICC Men’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2024 award.

Ayub, who has been in exceptional form throughout the year, is one of four contenders for the award, which recognises the best emerging talent in international cricket. In 2024, Ayub made a stunning impact on the international stage, impressing across formats with his aggressive batting style. In 41 innings, he accumulated 1,254 runs, with standout performances that included three centuries and one half-century in just nine One-Day International (ODI) matches.

His remarkable consistency and ability to perform in various conditions have made him one of Pakistan’s most exciting prospects. The emerging talent was named Player of the Series following Pakistan’s dominant 3-0 series win over South Africa, whoch followed a remarkable rise in the ICC rankings. He jumped 57 spots to secure the 23rd position with 603 points. Ayub’s consistent and impressive performances, including two centuries in the series, have cemented his status as one of cricket’s most promising young players.

Ayub faces stiff competition from three other young cricketers who also had stellar years. England’s fast-bowler Gus Atkinson has been included in the nominations after taking 52 wickets in just 11 matches.

Atkinson’s lethal pace and effectiveness with the ball have made him one of the most promising fast-bowling talents in world cricket. Joining Ayub and Atkinson on the shortlist are Shamar Joseph of the West Indies and Kamindu Mendis of Sri Lanka. Joseph, a talented fast-bowler, claimed 29 wickets in 8 Test matches in 2024, while Mendis, a batting all-rounder, scored 1,451 runs in 32 matches.

The nominees were revealed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on December 28, 2024, with the final winners set to be announced in January 2025. In addition to the Emerging Cricketer award, ICC will present accolades across 12 categories to honor the best performers of 2024.