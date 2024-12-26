Pakistan’s basketball and football, exports to China surge in 2024

Pakistan’s sports manufacturing industry has made significant progress this year, marked by a notable increase in the exports of basketballs, footballs, and volleyballs to China.

This growth underscores the country’s rising reputation as a global hub for high-quality sports goods and its strengthening economic ties with China, Gwadar Pro reported on Thursday.

According to the latest data from the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC), China imported $10.70 million worth of basketballs, footballs, and volleyballs (commodity code 95066210) from Pakistan in the first eleven months of 2024, up by 6.68% compared to the same period last year.

Shaikh Muhammad Shariq, Chief Representative of the National Bank of Pakistan, said that during his many years in China, he has witnessed the country’s growing interest in sports.

This trend, fueled by a rising health-conscious middle class and government-led initiatives to promote fitness, has created a lucrative market for sports goods.

Footballs, a longstanding specialty of Pakistan’s Sialkot-based manufacturers, continue to dominate the export category, while the demand for basketballs and volleyballs has surged, driven by the increasing popularity of these sports in Chinese schools and professional leagues.

The expansion of China’s grassroots sports programs and its preparations for hosting major sporting events require a steady supply of high-quality equipment.

The surge in sports goods exports highlights the deepening trade relationship between Pakistan and China within the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Shaikh added.

Industry leaders in Pakistan are optimistic that these exports will continue to grow as Chinese companies increasingly recognize the reliability and craftsmanship of Pakistani manufacturers.

“We have invested in advanced machinery and training programs to meet international standards.

China’s demand for our sports goods not only validates our efforts but also gives us the confidence to explore other global markets,” said Muhammad Ahmed, a leading exporter from Sialkot.