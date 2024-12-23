Neo Hum Bridal Couture Week 2024: Grand Finale Celebrates Fashion and Social Change

Lahore, Pakistan – December 22, 2024 – The highly anticipated finale of Neo Hum Bridal Couture Week 2024 brought the three-day fashion extravaganza to a spectacular close at the prestigious PC Hotel Lahore.

The grand finale showcased a stunning array of designs from renowned designers including Emraan Rajput, Fatima Ashar, Musferah Saad, Ahsan Menswear, MIHHA, HSY, ZIGGI Menswear, Souchaj, and Fahad Hussayn.

A galaxy of stars graced the runway as showstoppers, including Muneeb Butt, the exhilarating Martial Arts movie cast: Juggun Kazim, Shaz Khan and Farhan Tahir, Anmol Baloch & Osama Khan, Meekal Zulfiqar, Mawra Hoccaine, Kendoll & Mehreen Syed, Hareem Farooq and lastly, Manwa Sisters & Aima Baig. Each individual was styled to perfection by Toni & Guy – North.

The evening was further elevated by the launch of Ali Zafar and Danyal Zafar’s new music video, which was warmly received by the audience, especially the front-row guests comprising leading figures from the fashion and entertainment industry.

Towards the end of the show, Ramsha Khan took the stage with a powerful message from the Centre for Human Rights (CFHR), highlighting their campaign to raise awareness about women’s rights within Nikkah Nama and marriage.

Neo Hum Bridal Couture Week 2024 successfully delivered on its promise of showcasing the best of Pakistani fashion, captivating audiences with its stunning designs and star-studded lineup. The event concluded on a powerful note, leaving a lasting impression and inspiring the fashion industry.

Neo Hum Bridal Couture Week 2024 is proudly powered by Bisconni Chocolatto and Zong 4G, reaffirming the event’s commitment to excellence and innovation.