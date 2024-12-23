UAE ‘picked’ as neutral venue for India’s matches in Champions Trophy

In a possible end to the prevailing uncertainty surrounding India’s Champions Trophy matches, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has reportedly been chosen as the neutral venue for the Blue Shirts’ fixtures in the tournament, which is set to be hosted by Pakistan next year.

Sources told the media on Sunday that the matter of neutral venue was settled during a meeting between Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and UAE Cricket Board’s head Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan in Ghotki on Saturday night.

The development comes less than a day after Naqvi’s announcement that the decision on the said matter would be finalized soon.

Earlier this week, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had announced that Men’s 2025 Champions Trophy would be held under a hybrid model, which will see India play their matches at a neutral venue rather than in the host country.

The issue had been a point of contention between the PCB and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in light of the latter’s refusal to send the Indian team to Pakistan due to security fears and political tensions.

In return, the PCB initially refused to play the Champions trophy on a so-called hybrid model, but backed down after settlement on the condition that both sides will play their matches at neutral venues for all future matches hosted by either country till 2027.

However, the consensus was reached after much discussion and deliberations involving both sides and the ICC.

“India and Pakistan matches hosted by either country at ICC Events during the 2024-2027 rights cycle will be played at a neutral venue,” read the statement issued by the ICC on December 19.

Under the agreement – which will extend to the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 hosted by India, and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 hosted by India and Sri Lanka – the neutral venue arrangement would also apply to the Women’s T20 World Cup in 2028 whose hosting rights have been awarded to Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention that India’s government has prohibited the national cricket team from travelling to Pakistan for bilateral events for more than 10 years.

The arch-rivals only meet in ICC multi-national events like ODI and T20 World Cups, with the last bilateral series held when Pakistan toured India in 2012-13.

India last toured Pakistan to feature in the 2008 Asia Cup and has not played a bilateral series across the border for 18 years.