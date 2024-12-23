Mastermind of May 9 incident to be held accountable: Atta Tarar

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar Sunday declared the May-9 incident an unforgivable crime and vowed that its mastermind would be held accountable.

Speaking at a public gathering here, he said that terrorism and dialogue could not go hand in hand, stressing that attacks on the nation under the guise of politics were unacceptable.

Terming May-9 one of the darkest days in Pakistan’s history, the minister criticised the PTI for allegedly damaging the country’s defence and integrity. He accused the party of attacking the nation under the guise of politics and writing to international organisations to hinder Pakistan’s progress. He stressed that such acts of political terrorism and attacks on national monuments and martyrs’ memorials were unacceptable. “Those who sacrificed their lives for the country deserve respect. The attacks on martyrs’ memorials prove the enemy-like behaviour of some elements,” he said, adding, “This cannot be forgiven. The mastermind behind this incident will face justice.”

He urged political opponents to focus their differences on politicians rather than targeting martyrs, adding that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf attempted to harm the country’s defence and integrity. Highlighting Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) record, he stated that during its tenure, the country witnessed progress, with initiatives such as a subsidy of Rs. 95 billion on electricity bills and the commencement of new development projects in his constituency.