Textile and apparel exports rise by 9.38% in first nine months of FY25

Pakistan’s textile and apparel exports experienced a 9.38 percent increase during the first nine months of the fiscal year 2025. According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, these exports reached $13.62 billion, up from $12.44 billion last year. However, while some months saw promising growth, recent months showed a decline to single-digit increases, indicating underlying challenges.

In March alone, exports rose by 9.97 percent to $1.43 billion compared to last year’s $1.30 billion. The growth in various categories was notable. For instance, ready-made garment exports surged by 19.05 percent in value. Similarly, woven garments and bedware also reported significant gains in both value and quantity.

Textile companies pointed to structural issues affecting their performance. Despite having a potential capacity of $25 billion, exports have stagnated over the past two years. Exporters have called for quicker refunds and incentives to address these issues effectively. Such measures could help revitalize the struggling sector.

Additionally, the data noted a decline in yarn exports by 32.01 percent during the same period. While towel exports increased modestly, there was a sharp 98.45 percent drop in cotton exports. This mixed performance reflects ongoing challenges but also hints at future opportunities for growth in Pakistan’s textile industry.