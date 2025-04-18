Iran sees nuclear deal possible If U.S. avoids unrealistic demands

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi expressed optimism about reaching an agreement on its nuclear program with the United States. He stated that progress is possible if Washington keeps its demands realistic. Araqchi spoke at a news conference in Moscow after meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

He highlighted that Iran observed the United States’ seriousness during the first round of talks in Oman last week. The next round of discussions is scheduled for Saturday in Rome. Araqchi’s positive outlook emphasizes the importance of realistic negotiations for successful outcomes.

US President Donald Trump has threatened military action if Iran does not agree to a deal regarding its nuclear program. Iran insists that its nuclear activities are peaceful, while Western leaders fear the development of atomic weapons. This ongoing tension underlines the urgency for constructive dialogue.

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov stated that Russia is ready to assist in mediating the discussions. Moscow has played an influential role in Iran’s nuclear negotiations historically. Additionally, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei sent Araqchi to Moscow to convey a message to President Vladimir Putin regarding the negotiations.