China denies supplying arms to Russia amid Zelenskyy’s claims

China has strongly denied claims that it is supplying weapons to Russia. This denial comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Beijing of sending artillery to Moscow. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian stated that China does not provide lethal aid to any party involved in the Ukraine conflict.

Zelensky based his claims on information from Ukraine’s Security Service. He alleged that some Chinese-made weapons are being produced on Russian soil. Although Zelensky promised to provide more details next week, he has not revealed specific information yet.

In addition, Lin reiterated China’s commitment to peace in the Ukraine crisis. He stressed that China has always supported efforts for a cease-fire and dialogue. Meanwhile, Zelensky has questioned China’s neutrality in the war more than once this month.

Furthermore, last week, Zelensky claimed that Russia was using TikTok to recruit Chinese nationals. He also mentioned that two Chinese citizens were captured while fighting alongside Russian troops. In response, China advised its citizens to avoid involvement in foreign conflicts.