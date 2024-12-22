PIA flights’ resumption to Europe will prove to be milestone: Aleem

Minister for Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan has said that start of Pakistan International Airlines’ flights to Europe is a very welcome step. Talking to media in Islamabad, the Federal Minister said this flight operation will prove to be a milestone for the privatization of PIA. He expressed hope for resumption of PIA flights for United Kingdom and United States as well which will further improve the credibility of the national flag carrier. Abdul Aleem Khan said various issues hindering in the privatization process of PIA have been resolved while remaining work and unresolved steps will be materialized shortly. He informed that IMF had also agreed upon two important issues for the buyer of PIA after which eighteen percent sales tax on the purchase of new aircraft would be abolished while the losses of PIA would also be transferred to the Holding Company.