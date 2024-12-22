KP govt links issuance of important official certificates with polio vaccination

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has linked issuance of important official certificates with polio vaccination. In 2024, Pakistan has reported 64 polio cases so far. As per details, the issuance of birth, marriage, and death certificates has been made conditional upon the administration of anti-polio drops in seven tehsils of Peshawar. According to the notification issued by the deputy commissioner, a verification certificate from the district health office confirming polio vaccination is now mandatory in seven tehsils of Peshawar for obtaining birth, marriage and death certificates. Officials state that this step has been taken to ensure compliance from parents who refuse to vaccinate their children against polio.