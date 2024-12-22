All involved in May 9 violence to meet their logical end: Attaullah Tarar

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Saturday that people involved in terrorism in the garb of politics had met their logical end.

Addressing party workers and people of his constituency here, he termed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder a mastermind of May 9 and his companions as planners. He said, “All those involved in May 9 riots will meet their logical end.” Attaullah Tarar said that people had strongly rejected anti-state elements who give priority to their personal interests over national interest. He said, “Promises related to development works made during the general elections 2024 by me and PML-N MPA Malik Asad Ali Khokhar are heading towards implementation.”

He said that different development projects had been inaugurated today in the constituency to solve problems of the people. He said that with the passage of time people of the constituency would witness change as development works were ongoing. Attaullah Tarar said, “We are well aware of the problems of the people whether gas-related issues, electricity wires or drinking water.” He also thanked the people of the constituency who always supported the PML-N.

“The economy is growing, inflation is decreasing, the rupee is getting stable, exports are increasing and friendly countries are making huge investments in the country,” he said and added that it was just because of the incumbent government which was making sincere efforts to steer the country out of existing problems. He said that with the grace of Allah Almighty all problems would be solved under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Attaullah Tarar said that the country’s stock exchange had crossed 100,000 points and showing upward trend and it was just because investors, traders and the business community had a trust in the government. He said, “People know very well that the government is not involved in any sort of corruption. Unfortunately, those behind corruption of 190 million pounds still do not refrain anti-state activities.”

He said that the credit goes to PML-N Quaid Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif who had made the country’s defence invincible by making Pakistan an atomic power. The minister said, “Whenever the PML-N comes to power the economy grows and prices go down.” He said that inflation in the country had reduced from 32 percent to 4 percent, adding that it would further reduce. He said that political differences were not bad if done with proper reasoning. He said that 25 accused who had attacked the Corp Commander House on May 9 had been punished. He said these people had attacked defence installations and strengthened the hands of the enemy. “Political terrorism of attacking military installations had never happened before in the country. Martyrs have never been disrespected. The country comes first, not politics. It is unfortunate that the PTI founder was involved in politics of violence and promoted intolerance in the country,” he added.

He said that the country’s economic indicators were moving in the right direction and the credit goes to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He said that the government would make all possible efforts to overcome problems of people and provide maximum relief to them.