Pakistan army shoots down indian spy drone over LoC

The Pakistan Army shot down an Indian quadcopter that violated its airspace across the Line of Control (LoC) in Bhimber’s Manawar Sector. According to security sources, the drone was being used for surveillance, but the army responded swiftly and destroyed it before it could complete its mission.

This action was taken after the Indian quadcopter crossed into Pakistani territory, attempting to spy on sensitive locations. The army’s timely response successfully stopped the violation, sending a clear message that Pakistan will not tolerate such intrusions. Officials confirmed the army is always prepared to counter any aggression.

Tensions between India and Pakistan remain high. Recently, India blamed Pakistan for a deadly shooting in Pahalgam, Indian-occupied Kashmir, without providing evidence. India even suspended the Indus Waters Treaty unilaterally, further straining relations between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

However, Pakistan condemned the Pahalgam incident and offered full cooperation for a neutral investigation. Both the government and military leadership warned that any misadventure from India would be met with a strong and unforgettable response.