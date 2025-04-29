India limits visa validity for Pakistan: Only two categories remain active

India has clarified that only two categories of visas for Pakistan will remain valid after today. These include long-term visas and official or diplomatic visas. Other visa categories, however, will no longer be valid. Indian authorities issued visas to Pakistan in 16 categories, but only two categories will be active moving forward.

In addition, following recent tensions, a Pakistani diplomat and seven embassy staff members returned to Pakistan through the Wagah border. This move comes after diplomatic exchanges between the two nations heightened.

Furthermore, after the Pahalgam incident, India stopped demolishing the homes of separatists, a practice criticized for its similarity to Israeli tactics. The halt followed protests by the National Conference and other regional parties in Jammu and Kashmir. There were also concerns of rising unrest among Kashmiris.

Despite halting demolitions, India has increased arrests of separatist relatives. The situation remains tense, with continued protests and political resistance across the region.