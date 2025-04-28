PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 1,405 points

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 1,405.45 points, a negative change of 1.22 percent, closing at 114,063.90 points as compared to 115,469.35 points on last trading day.

A total of 423,938,288 shares were traded during the day as compared to 471,072,967 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 26.458 billion against Rs 27.310 billion on the last trading day. As many as 449 companies transacted their shares in the stock market,93 of them recorded gains and 313 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 43 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Bank of Punjab with 23,705,546 shares at Rs 9.30 per share, Power Cement with 21,585,733 shares at Rs 13.29 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 18,309,847 shares at Rs 1.26 per share.

PIA Holding Company LimitedB witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 326.25 per share closing at Rs 3,608.54 whereas runner-up was Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited with Rs 260.00 rise in its share price to close at Rs 23,161.00. Sazgar Engineering Works Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 50.25 per share price, closing at Rs 1,309.74, whereas the runner-up Sapphire Textile Mills Limited with Rs 47.20 decline in its per share price to Rs 1,055.70.