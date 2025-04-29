Pakistan takes stand at UN, claims regional adversaries behind Jaffar Express attack

Pakistan has presented credible evidence to the United Nations, claiming the Jaffar Express attack was externally sponsored by regional adversaries. On March 11, terrorists from the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) hijacked a train carrying 440 passengers. They opened fire and took hostages, but Pakistani security forces launched a successful operation. Within two days, they neutralized all 33 terrorists without harming any hostages.

During a UN event for the “Victims of Terrorism Association Network,” Pakistan’s UN counsellor, Jawad Ajmal, emphasized the need for global support for terrorism victims. He called for collective action against terrorism and urged accountability for both terrorists and their sponsors. Ajmal also highlighted the importance of distinguishing between terrorism and legitimate struggles for self-determination.

Ajmal condemned all forms of terrorism, especially state-sponsored acts. He argued that the international community must address the root causes of terrorism. He also stressed the need for a victim-centric approach, highlighting the dangers of tools like social media and the dark web, which spread hate and incite violence.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Foreign Office revealed that the attackers in the Jaffar Express incident had contact with handlers in Afghanistan. Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, DG of ISPR, reiterated that India is the main sponsor of terrorism in Balochistan. He also noted that the terrorists used foreign-made weapons, including Afghan arms, further linking the attack to external support.