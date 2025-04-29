Next two to three days important, says Asif on tensions with India

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Monday clarified that he had not predicted the outbreak of war within three days, but cautioned that the threat of conflict still exists amid heightened tensions with India.

“I was asked about the possibility of war… I said the next three to four days are important, but I did not say that war would erupt within three days,” he said while speaking to a private news channel. He noted that although he did not foresee immediate hostilities, the situation remains tense, with both nations’ forces deployed along the borders. “There is a threat, and if any such situation arises, we are fully prepared. If war is imposed on us, we will give a befitting response,” the minister warned, adding that Pakistan’s armed forces are on full alert to defend the country.

Asif also expressed disappointment that India had not responded to Pakistan’s offer to hold investigate the Pahalgam incident. “We want to expose India’s lies regarding the Pahalgam attack,” he said.

Separately, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Pakistan should not suspend the Simla Agreement with India, but warned that all bilateral agreements could come under review if India continues its intransigence.

Speaking to a private news channel, Bilawal stressed that dialogue is the only solution if India genuinely wants to end terrorism. He pointed out that non-state actors are creating problems for both countries and stressed the need for a joint mechanism to tackle them. He added that if India refuses a neutral inquiry into the Pahalgam attack, it will stand exposed before the world.

Bilawal sharply criticised India’s recent aggressive policies, warning that Pakistan reserves the right to reconsider the Simla Agreement and other bilateral accords should India maintain its rigid stance. He reiterated Pakistan’s condemnation of the Pahalgam attack, emphasising that Pakistan itself has suffered extensively from terrorism.

“We are committed to eliminating terrorism not just from Pakistan, but from the entire region,” he said. He lamented that India has a history of hastily blaming Pakistan after any terrorist incident without evidence.