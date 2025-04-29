India closes 48 tourist sites in Occupied Kashmir

In a fresh wave of restrictions, the Indian administration in Occupied Kashmir has shut down 48 public parks and tourist spots out of a total of 87. According to Indian officials, more sites may also be closed in the coming days, raising concerns about the region’s already declining tourism economy and increased movement control.

Simultaneously, Kashmiri students, workers, and traders living in various Indian states, including Maharashtra, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh, are facing widespread harassment. Many have reported threats and intimidation, forcing them to abandon their jobs and studies and seek refuge in Srinagar.

Over 2,000 Kashmiris are reportedly trapped in their homes or offices, afraid to move freely. Some students shared that they have not been able to return home for five days due to growing tensions and fear for their safety.

The affected individuals are now urging authorities to provide a secure way to return to Kashmir. These developments come amid rising political and social pressure on Kashmiris across India following recent regional unrest and unfounded accusations directed at Pakistan.