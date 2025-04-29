Explosion at peace committee office kills 9 in South Waziristan

The death toll from the blast near a peace committee office in Wana area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) South Waziristan district has risen to nine, the police said on Monday.

In a statement, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Imranullah said that the number of injured has also climbed to 21.

Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Jan Muhammad informed that 16 injured individuals were currently under treatment at the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Wana. According to Deputy Commissioner Nasir Khan, the blast occurred close to the peace committee’s office, resulting in the deaths of seven individuals and injuries to 16 others.

Separately, the police officials said that the blast caused the complete destruction of the peace committee’s office. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Separately, a terrorist was killed and another blew himself up during a heavy exchange of fire with Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel in Quetta on Monday. Both dead terrorists were affiliated with banned outfit Da’esh.

The firing incident took place in Darakhshan area of Quetta, where the CTD personnel recovered a suicide jacket and large quantity of arms and ammunition from the possession of the dead terrorists.

The shootout lasted for over an hour. CTD sources said that these hardened terrorists were planning a terrorist activity in the province but timely action by the CTD foiled their nefarious design.