Pakistan stands firm on protecting water rights amid India’s IWT suspension

Pakistan has pledged to protect its water share under the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) following India’s suspension of the 1960 agreement. The Indian move came after a deadly attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir. Pakistan has rejected India’s accusations and demanded a neutral investigation. Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar emphasized that Pakistan will take all necessary steps to safeguard its water rights.

The IWT, brokered by the World Bank, has stood firm through wars and tensions between India and Pakistan. However, India’s decision to use water as a weapon has sparked concern. Pakistan warned that any attempt to divert or halt its water would be viewed as an act of war. Dar stressed that the IWT is vital for regional stability and must be preserved.

India’s suspension of the treaty is seen as a violation of international law, particularly the Vienna Convention on Treaties. Pakistan, supported by experts, argues that India cannot unilaterally withdraw from the agreement without violating legal norms. Experts also warn that India’s move could set a dangerous precedent for other upper riparian countries, such as China, with potentially far-reaching geopolitical consequences.

Pakistan is prepared to take the matter to international platforms, including the United Nations, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), and the World Bank. Legal and diplomatic recourse is likely as the country seeks to secure its water rights and prevent further escalation. The suspension of the IWT poses significant risks to Pakistan’s water security, affecting agriculture, drinking water, and food supply.