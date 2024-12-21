Hindu ceremonies at Katas Raj Mandir conclude

Hindu pilgrims from India performed “Bhanu Sapthami” rituals at the Katas Raj Mandir in Chakwal and a reception was arranged for them by the Evacuee Trust Property Board. On this occasion, Indian leader Wijay Kumar Sharma said that they had received immense love and affection in Pakistan. “We are getting all the facilities here; our religious places are also being taken special care of. We are grateful to the government and ETPB Chairma Syed Attaur Rehman for the construction of the residential complex. We come from 12 different states of India and performed our religious rituals in the Katas Raj,” he added. Addressing the ceremony, Additional Secretary Shrines Saifulla Khokhar said that the government of Pakistan takes special measures to serve the people of minority religions and protect and maintain their places of worship. According to the direction of Syed Attaur Rehman, Chairman ETPB, projects worth billions of rupees have been started to renovate the religious places of worship of the Hindu and Sikh communities. Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain inaugurated a 36-room building adjacent to the Katas Raj Temple for Hindu pilgrims a few days ago. He also thanked the district administration.