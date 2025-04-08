Pakistan among top four countries for maternal deaths, warns UN report

Pakistan is one of the four countries with the highest maternal deaths. The others are Nigeria, India, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). Together, these four nations make up nearly half of the estimated 260,000 maternal deaths worldwide in 2023. This information comes from a United Nations report released on World Health Day. The report also raises urgent concerns about cuts to aid funding from the US and the UK.

Nigeria has the highest number of maternal deaths, with around 75,000 fatalities, accounting for 28.7% of global deaths. India and DRC each report about 19,000 deaths. In Pakistan, there are 11,000 maternal deaths, which is 4.1% of the global total. Altogether, these four countries represent 47% of all maternal deaths last year.

The report warns that recent cuts to global aid could reverse progress in reducing maternal deaths. It calls for increased investment in midwives and health workers to improve maternal healthcare. Maternal deaths have dropped by 40% since 2000 due to better healthcare access. However, risks remain high, especially in places facing humanitarian crises.

UN officials stress the urgent need to protect pregnant women. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that many maternal deaths can be prevented. UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell added that funding for health workers is crucial for the survival of mothers and babies.