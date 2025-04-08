Supreme court orders quick trials for may 9 cases

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has directed trial courts to finalize cases from the May 9 incidents within four months. A three-member bench, led by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, issued this order during a hearing on bail cancellation appeals. This directive aims to speed up proceedings amid concerns about delays in these important trials.

During the hearing, a defense lawyer raised doubts about completing trials in such a short time. He noted that his client faces 35 separate cases. In response, Chief Justice Yahya Afridi referenced the Mashal Khan lynching case, highlighting that it was resolved in just three months. He emphasized that anti-terrorism courts can conduct timely trials.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had encouraged lower courts to issue verdicts within three months for different bail-related appeals filed by the Punjab government. This latest order reflects the judiciary’s commitment to providing timely justice and managing high-profile cases efficiently.

Additionally, in February, the Supreme Court announced a five-member Constitutional Bench would examine petitions from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan. These petitions seek a judicial inquiry into the May 9 incidents and allegations of rigging in the last general elections. Justice Aminuddin Khan will lead the hearings.