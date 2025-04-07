PIA to hire pilots, air hostesses amid shortage

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has launched a recruitment campaign to tackle the growing shortage of pilots and air hostesses in the national carrier. According to the official announcement, PIA has decided to recruit 20 pilots and 40 air hostesses to ensure smooth flight operations and enhance passenger service quality. The hiring includes both captains and first officers, for whom a dedicated advertisement has already been issued. As per the eligibility criteria, the maximum age limit for captain positions is 50 years, while first officer applicants must be under 40. The airline is looking for experienced professionals to strengthen its cockpit crew as part of efforts to improve operational efficiency. In addition to pilots, PIA is also recruiting 40 air hostesses. The age limit for new candidates is set at 25 years, while experienced air hostesses can apply up to the age of 30. A minimum educational qualification of graduation is mandatory for all applicants. The recruitment campaign has been publicized through various platforms as part of PIA’s efforts to attract qualified and passionate individuals to join its workforce.