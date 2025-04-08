Islamabad police finalise security plan for HBL PSL X

Islamabad Police have completed their security arrangements for the upcoming HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) X. The plans were finalized after SSP Security Muhammad Sarfaraz Virk inspected key duty points and team accommodations. This thorough preparation aims to ensure the safety of players and a smooth match experience.

To enhance security, Virk emphasized using advanced technology throughout the tournament. The opening match will take place at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, where Islamabad United will face Lahore Qalandars on April 11 at 8:30 PM. Police have pledged to deploy all available resources for foolproof security during the matches.

In addition to security, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the panel of match officials for the tournament. Thirteen umpires and seven match referees will officiate the opening 30 matches. Notable umpires include Ahsan Raza, Paul Reiffel, and Kumar Dharmasena from the ICC Elite Panel.

The PSL X will feature 34 matches across four cities, concluding with the final on May 18. Rawalpindi will host 11 games, including the Qualifier. Meanwhile, Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will hold 13 matches, including both Eliminators and the final match. The excitement is building as the tournament approaches!