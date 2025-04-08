The rise of sympathetic villains: a reflection of our times

Recent films like “Joker” have transformed how we view villains. In this film, Arthur Fleck’s violent act sparks sympathy rather than horror. This shift in storytelling reflects a broader change, where villains are often depicted as complex characters shaped by their experiences and societal injustices.

Today’s narratives blur the lines between heroes and villains. Characters such as Thanos from “Avengers: Infinity War” and Cruella from the recent live-action film are given backstories that encourage empathy. This aligns with postmodernism, which challenges absolute morality, suggesting that truth is subjective and shaped by individual experiences.

This trend isn’t just present in films but also in global politics. The idea that truth can be constructed enables authoritarian regimes to justify their actions, often presenting oppression as a necessary measure for stability. When absolute truths are questioned, any narrative can appear valid, allowing leaders to manipulate public perception and enforce control.

As storytelling continues to humanize villains, it raises questions about our moral compass. If villains can receive sympathy, will our view of heroes also change? This complexity warrants discussion on how we define justice and oppression in an era where truths are increasingly ambiguous.