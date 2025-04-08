Pakistan issues visas for Indian pilgrims to celebrate Baisakhi

Pakistan has issued over 6,500 visas to Indian pilgrims for the upcoming Baisakhi celebrations. The Sikh festival will take place in Pakistan from April 10 to 19. The Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi issued these visas as a gesture of goodwill.

During their visit, Indian pilgrims will attend events at important sites. These include Gurdwara Panja Sahib, Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, and Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib. These places hold special significance in Sikhism.

Saad Ahmad Warraich, the Charge d’Affaires, commented on this initiative. He stated that issuing so many visas reflects Pakistan’s desire to promote harmony and understanding between cultures. He emphasized that Pakistan would keep facilitating visits to sacred sites.

Every year, many Indian Yatrees (pilgrims) visit Pakistan for religious celebrations. They come under the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines established in 1974. This tradition helps strengthen ties and encourage people-to-people connections.