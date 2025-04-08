Pakistan seeks global investment in vast mineral resources

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has invited local and foreign investors to explore Pakistan’s rich mineral resources, valued at trillions of dollars. Speaking at the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 (PMIF25), he emphasized that these resources could help Pakistan become financially independent. He stated that raw materials should not be exported; instead, the focus should be on finished products.

The prime minister outlined plans for joint partnerships to enhance vocational training for local youth. He assured attendees that the federal and provincial governments would work together to develop the mining sector. The two-day forum in Islamabad showcases the country’s potential and attracts around 2,000 participants, including 300 international representatives.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar highlighted Pakistan’s geological wealth, including significant reserves at Reko Diq. He asserted that Pakistan could reshape global supply chains and attract foreign investment. Dar mentioned ongoing policy reforms aimed at creating a favorable environment for investors.

Federal Minister for Power Ali Malik also addressed the forum, stating that the government aims to streamline legislation to simplify operations for investors. He noted special attention to Balochistan’s mineral potential, a region crucial for unlocking the nation’s resources. Overall, the forum reflects a growing international confidence in Pakistan’s mineral sector and its opportunities.