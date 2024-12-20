Neo Hum Bridal Couture Week 2024 Day 1: A Triumphant Return of Glamour and Fashion

Lahore, Pakistan – December 20th, 2024 – Neo Hum Bridal Couture Week 2024 made a resounding debut at the prestigious PC Hotel Lahore, marking the beginning of a spectacular celebration of fashion, glamour, and bridal couture. The show started with the National Anthem followed with introduction by Vaneeza Ahmed accompanied by her showstoppers, Aimen Khan and Muhammad Mujtaba.

The evening’s festivities commenced with a captivating perfume show featuring J.Dot fragrances, followed by eight exquisite bridal collections showcased by illustrious designers Ayesha Shoaib Malik, Wow Fine Jewellery, Edge Republic, Huma Hamad, Shakeels by Zeeshan Danish, Iqra Furqan, Munib Nawaz, and Parishe for House of Amir Adnan. The audience was mesmerized by the stunning designs, flawless makeup, and hairstyling by Toni & Guy – North Pakistan.

The evening was further elevated by the presence of renowned celebrities like Waseem Akram, Urwa Hussain, Junaid Akhtar & Rajab Butt, Mumtaz Begum, Shahbaz Ali, Sonya Hussain, Nimrah Mehra, Nimrah Khan, Saba Qamar and Daniya Kanwal, who graced the stage as showstoppers.

In a unique blend of cinema and fashion, HUM Film’s “Kattar Karachi” was celebrated on the runway. The film’s lead pair, Kinza Hashmi and Talha Anjum, walked as showstoppers for Munib Nawaz, adding an extra dose of glamour to the event. The film premiered on December 19th and released on the 20th, coinciding with the first day of Neo Hum Bridal Couture Week 2024.

The audience was also treated to a captivating performance by Bilal Saeed.

In a testament to its commitment to nurturing emerging talent, the iconic platform introduced new faces on the ramp, providing a launchpad for fresh faces in the industry.

The front row was attended by prominent personalities from the Fashion and Drama industry.

Neo Hum Bridal Couture Week 2024 is proudly powered by Bisconni Chocolatto and Zong 4G, reinforcing the event’s dedication to excellence and innovation.