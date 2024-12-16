12th Parliamentary Forum on Population: Sherry Rehman Warns of Alarming Challenges

Islamabad: Senator Sherry Rehman, Vice President of PPP, chaired the 12th session of the Parliamentary Forum on Population, where the recently released “Pakistan 2050” report by the Population Council was discussed.

The report outlines two starkly contrasting paths for Pakistan’s future—one leading to prosperity through sustainable population control and the other burdening resources, worsening socioeconomic challenges.

“If the Council of Common Interests’ recommendations on slowing population growth are implemented, Pakistan could witness a 37% increase in per capita income,” Rehman highlighted.

She expressed concern about the rapid population growth adversely affecting the economy, health, and education sectors. “This surge is not only impacting the environment but also endangering the health of women, further straining society,” she explained.

Rehman stressed the need for legislative action, citing Sindh’s progress in enacting laws and urging other provinces to follow suit. “Legislation is crucial, but so is engaging religious scholars and the public to raise awareness and encourage collective action,” she stated.

Rehman drew attention to the shocking fact that 26 million children in Pakistan are currently out of school and called for immediate interventions. “Every 10 minutes, a woman loses her life due to inadequate healthcare. This is unacceptable,” she said, advocating for improved health service delivery and the empowerment of women to make decisions about their health.

She also underscored the essential role of lady health workers in population control initiatives, emphasizing the need to strengthen their programs. “It’s time for the Senate, National Assembly, and all four provinces to come together to address these pressing issues,” she concluded.

These statements from Senator Sherry Rehman reaffirm her commitment to addressing national challenges while paying homage to those who have sacrificed for Pakistan’s future.