Relief period for obtaining motorcycle licences in Punjab ends

The relief period for obtaining motorcycle licences in Punjab ended on Sunday. According to Additional IG Traffic, Mirza Farran Baig, starting tomorrow, December 16, strict action will be taken against those riding motorcycles without a licence. He said they granted a 42-day relief period for motorcycle licences. From tomorrow, the 42-day learning licence rule will be reinstated, as confirmed by the spokesperson. Additional IG Traffic stated that no one will be allowed to drive without a valid licence, and enforcement will be stringent to ensure road safety.