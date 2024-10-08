Fahad Mustafa likes Arshad Warsi’s opinion about hard work in life

Bollywood star Arshad Warsi has said focus on work and efforts how to excel in life give rare opportunity to go astray or become bratty. Taking to Instagram, Fahad Mustafa endorsed Arshad Warsi’s words with a post reading, “So true.” Arshad Warsi is a big Bollywood star with a big following in Pakistan as well. Arshad Warsi in an interview said, “You cannot become a brat if you have to work for things in life. If you are not born in luxury, you cannot turn bratty. That behaviour comes when you do not have to work in life. “If you have to work hard, then you do not even have time to turn bratty. All your time and effort goes into making a good life.”