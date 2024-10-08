Soldiers martyred in North Waziristan laid to rest with full military honour

A large number of retired and on-duty officers of Pakistan Army, relatives and locals attended the funeral prayers of Pakistan Army personnel who were martyred in North Waziristan clash on Monday. According to ISPR, the martyred soldiers included Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Ali Shaukat 43 who was laid to rest in Faisalabad, Lance-Naik Mohammad Ullah aged 31 buried in Khyber, Lance-Naik Akhtar Zaman 30, in Faisalabad, Lance-Naik Shahid Ullah 29 in Tank, Lance-Naik Yousaf Ali 31 in Orakzai and Sepoy Shaheed Jamil Ahmad aged 26 in Swat. It is necessary to mention here that these Pakistan Army personnel embraced martyrdom while fighting bravely with Fitna al-Khawarij in North Waziristan. On this occasion participants vowed that sacrifices rendered by these Shaheed jawans for their nation will be remembered forever.