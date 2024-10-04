Finally beaten Madrid aiming for Villarreal rebound in La Liga

Reigning Spanish and European champions Real Madrid have started the season below their brilliant best and this week finally tumbled to a first defeat since January.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side were beaten at Lille in the Champions League on Wednesday and trail Hansi Flick’s Barcelona by three points in La Liga.

Madrid host Villarreal on Saturday aiming to pull level on points with their Catalan rivals at the top of the table for the first time this season.

Los Blancos began the campaign with a draw at Mallorca on the first day of the season and have been playing catch-up since then.

Barca won their first seven matches in a row but finally stumbled last weekend at Osasuna.

Madrid could not take full advantage as they were held to a 1-1 draw by neighbours Atletico Madrid, but can put pressure on Barca, who visit Alaves on Sunday, with a victory at the Santiago Bernabeu.

To achieve that against an enterprising Villarreal side just a point behind Madrid in third, they will have to raise their game significantly. Madrid came undone in the north of France, suffering their first loss in 37 matches across all competitions.