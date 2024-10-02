Saif Ali Khan trolls Janhvi

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan took a hilarious dig at his “Devara: Part 1” co-star Janhvi Kapoor during their appearance on comedian Kapil Sharma’s Netflix show.

“The Great Indian Kapil Show” released unseen footage from the show where the two actors promoted their movie alongside South superstar Jr NTR. It is worth mentioning that the movie saw the two Bollywood actors make their debut in the Telugu film industry. The three actors were guests on the recent episode of Kapil Sharma’s show to promote their movie.

While the episode has been available for streaming on Netflix since last weekend, the show on Tuesday dropped unseen leftover content from the ‘Devara Part 1’ episode, where Saif Ali Khan trolled Janhvi Kapoor. In the video, the “Race” actor reveals that he is on a diet and does not consume parathas, leading Archana Puran Singh to ask him the reason behind the change in his diet. Saif Ali Khan then informs the audience that his recent blood test indicated that he should not drink milk or eat bread.

On this, Janhvi Kapoor turned to Saif and said, “Yeh sab faaltu ke allergy test hote hain. Hum sab itne sadiyon se doodh, maida-vaida sab khaate aa rahe hain (All these allergy tests are a nonsense. We have been drinking milk and consuming bread for centuries).”

The Bollywood actor then quipped, “But jab bade ho jaate hain doodh nahi peeni chahiye. Bachon ko peeni chahiye (But you should not drink milk when you get older. Children should drink it).”

Janhvi Kapoor then sheepishly responded, “Main abhi bhi peeti hun (I still drink it),” as their ‘Devara Part 1’ co-star Jr NTR was left in splits.