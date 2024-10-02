Repair work on flood-hit Kacchi Canal to done by Nov 15

The repairing work on the first phase of Kachhi Canal would be completed by November 15 which was badly affected by flood water during 2022 flood. This was told by the officials of the Irrigation department told in a meeting chaired by Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti here Tuesday to review meeting regarding the repair of Kuchi Canal Phase 1 and construction progress of Phase 2.

The officials briefed the meeting on detail regarding the Kachhi Canal project and said that the repairing work on the phase 1 of Kachhi canal, affected in 2022 were under process. They said the water supply to agricultural areas of Balochistan will be started after the completion of work to efficiently manage the water resource of the province.

The officials told the meeting that the feasibility report of Kachhi Canal Phase 2 and other necessary action had been completed. They revealed that the construction work on the second phase of the canal would be started as soon as after the approval and release of funds from the concerned competent forum. Expressing his views in the meeting, the chief minister stressed for the early completion of the Kachhi Canal project, saying that no further delay in this regard would be tolerated which was the backbone of Balochistan’s agricultural economy. He said the supply of agricultural water to the agriculture areas of Balochistan has been disrupted from last two years due to the damage of the canal in floods. Sarfraz Bugti said the farmers are suffering from economic distress as they were unable to grow corps due to the disruption of water supply to the agricultural area.

He said people are being forced to migrate from the uncultivated command area of ??Kachhi Canal due to the closure of agricultural water supply in Dera Bugti and adjoining areas. The chief minister said that efforts were afoot to complete the construction of Kachhi Canal which would enable the cultivation of barren land to end the deprivation of landowners and farmers. He directed that the construction and repair work should be completed as per schedule according to high standards and necessary technical planning should be done to prevent leakage and wastage of water in the reorganization of the canal. He ordered that the Chief Secretary Balochistan would review the progress of Kachhi Canal project under his supervision which would bring in a phenomenal change in the livelihood of the locals.

Kachhi Canal is a vital project to alleviate poverty and eradicate extremism in remote and backward areas of Balochistan by developing irrigated agriculture and agro-based economy in the province.