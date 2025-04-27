Pakistan reacts to India’s ban on Fawad Khan’s film

India has banned the release of Fawad Khan’s movie Abir Gulaal, causing a stir in Pakistan’s entertainment industry. Pakistani filmmaker Nabeel Qureshi responded by urging the government to require Pakistani actors to get a no-objection certificate (NoC) before signing Indian projects. He believes this step would protect Pakistan’s dignity in the face of such bans.

Qureshi criticized Indian actions and emphasized that Pakistani actors should not collaborate with a country that does not welcome them. The ban came after recent tensions, including the Pahalgam attack, which made the situation even more complicated. Critics agree that this ban was not unexpected.

Film distributor Nadeem Mandviwalla also expressed understanding of the ban given the political climate. He suggested that both countries should try to work together for peace through films, but only when mutual permission is granted. However, Mandviwalla also acknowledged that Pakistan may have denied permission for the movie’s release.

Despite the challenges, some argue that Pakistani actors should focus more on strengthening their local film industry rather than seeking Bollywood opportunities. However, critics argue that the arts can help bridge divides, but only when both countries are willing to collaborate.