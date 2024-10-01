PDWP approves three uplift schemes

In the 33rd meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) for CFY 2024-25, chaired by Chairman P&D Board Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, three development schemes were approved, amounting to Rs 3470.721 million. The approved schemes are: Widening/Improvement of Road from Bhera to Phularwan, (New) District Sargodha at the cost of Rs 825.379 million, Rehabilitation of Pakpattan Kamir Road from Chowk Arian Pakpattan to Saqb Adda 26/EB via Saleem Kot Jhal L=37 Km District Pakpattan at the cost of Rs 1563.207 million and Rehabilitation/Reconstruction/ Carpeting of Metalled Road from Rahim Yar Khan (Noor-E-Wali Railway Crossing) to Sadiq Abad (Fire Brigade Office Chowk) Length 20.25 km, District Rahim Yar Khan at the cost of Rs 1082.135 million. The meeting was attended by Secretary P&D Board Dr Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, Members P&DB and other senior officials.