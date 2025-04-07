Punjab approves 1,500 electric buses for cities

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved a major electric bus project for the province. This initiative will deploy 1,500 electric buses across multiple cities. The decision was made during a high-level meeting of the provincial transport department.

In the first phase, 380 electric buses will be introduced in Lahore and Gujranwala. Officials have been ordered to start the procurement process immediately, with a deadline set for June. Later phases will include other cities like Sargodha, Sheikhupura, and Sialkot.

Maryam Nawaz also urged officials to present route plans for Faisalabad and Gujranwala. She requested updates on the planning of Lahore’s Yellow Line within 15 days. Additionally, a new transport command center will be established in Lahore, along with charging stations for the electric buses.

The chief minister stressed that modern public transport is a right for all citizens, not just those in Lahore. She aims for “world-class bus systems in every major city of Punjab.”