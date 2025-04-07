Engro terminates thermal asset sale after buyer withdraws from $400 million deal

Engro Holdings Limited has officially terminated its share purchase agreements (SPAs) for selling thermal energy assets. This decision comes after Liberty Power Holdings and its consortium withdrew from the $400 million deal. The buyer cited alleged breaches as the reason for pulling out, but Engro strongly disputes these claims.

In a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, Engro revealed it received a termination notice from the buyer on April 2, 2025. This notice aimed to cancel the SPAs effective from March 30. The deal, signed in April 2024, involved Liberty acquiring significant stakes in three companies owned by Engro. These included Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited, Engro Powergen Thar, and Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company.

EEL has rejected Liberty’s allegations of breach as “baseless and unfounded.” The company argues that the buyer’s main issue stemmed from a contract amendment signed with the Government of Pakistan. Engro maintains that this action was in the “larger national interest” and was similar to Liberty’s own agreement.

Now that the deal has collapsed, Engro plans to pursue legal remedies and statements from the company indicated that the buyer’s claims are not valid. The situation may escalate to arbitration or legal proceedings as both parties seek to defend their rights. Engro Holdings will provide updates as the situation develops.