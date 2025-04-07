King Charles III begins historic visit to Italy amid health concerns

King Charles III arrived in Italy on Monday for a four-day visit. He is the first UK monarch to address Italy’s joint parliament. However, he will not meet Pope Francis due to the pope’s health issues. The pontiff is recovering from life-threatening pneumonia and needs time to heal.

This trip comes shortly after King Charles, 76, experienced a health scare. He was hospitalized for side effects from his cancer treatment just 10 days ago. Nevertheless, royal sources state that the king is eager to continue with his plans, which also celebrate his 20th wedding anniversary with Queen Camilla.

During his visit, Charles will have important engagements. He will meet Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and President Sergio Mattarella. In addition, he plans to visit the Colosseum Archaeological Park in Rome with Culture Minister Alessandro Giuli. The couple will also hold a state banquet in honor of their anniversary.

Charles and Camilla will travel to Rome and Ravenna to reinforce ties between the UK and Italy. They will attend a reception on April 10, marking 80 years since the region’s liberation from Nazi occupation. Despite his recent health issues, the king continues to focus on strengthening international relationships.