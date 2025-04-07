Sindh high court stays water certificate for Cholistan canal project

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has issued a stay order against the water availability certificate from the Indus River System Authority (IRSA). This certificate allowed the Punjab government to construct canals in the Cholistan region. Sindh opposed this move, calling it unfair.

The petitioner’s lawyer argued that IRSA’s formation was illegal because no member from Sindh was appointed to the authority. He claimed that this made IRSA’s decisions unlawful. During the court hearing, the federal government requested more time to respond, and the court set a deadline for April 18.

The Cholistan Canal project has sparked tensions between the federal and Sindh governments. The Centre plans to build six canals from the Indus River to irrigate the Cholistan desert. However, major parties in Sindh, including the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), have strongly opposed it.

PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to cancel the project. He warned that his party might withdraw support from the government if the project continues. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah stated that the federal plan will not proceed as long as the PPP is active.