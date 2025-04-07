Pakistan and China collaborate to boost cotton production with technology

Pakistan and China have partnered to enhance cotton production using advanced technology. The Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) of Pakistan and China’s Institute of Cotton Research (ICR) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen Pakistan’s cotton industry. This partnership aims to address challenges in cotton production and improve yields.

Cotton is a vital cash crop for Pakistan. The country ranks as the fifth-largest cotton producer globally and the third-largest producer of cotton yarn. Cotton contributes 0.8% to Pakistan’s GDP and makes up 51% of its foreign exchange earnings. Additionally, the industry supports over 1,000 ginning factories and around 400 textile mills nationwide.

Under the MoU, AARI and ICR will focus on enhancing cotton yields through genetic improvements. They aim to promote Pakistan’s cotton industry on an international level. The ICR is China’s only state-level cotton research institution, specializing in solutions for challenges in cotton production. In contrast, AARI has been a leader in agricultural research since 1962.

This collaboration comes as Pakistan faces rising cotton imports. Domestic production has fallen sharply, with a 34% decrease in cotton bales received by factories this year. In Punjab, the main cotton-producing region, production dropped over 36% to 2.7 million bales. This partnership seeks to reverse these trends and revitalize the cotton sector.