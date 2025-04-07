Najam Sethi advocates for PSL vs IPL showdown and global expansion

Najam Sethi, the former chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), is calling for an exciting clash between the champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Pakistan Super League (PSL). In a recent interview, he expressed optimism about this potential match. However, he also acknowledged the political and security issues that currently hinder such events from taking place.

Sethi believes that both countries produce some of the world’s best cricket talent. He mentioned, “It is our dream” to see the top teams face off. Despite his enthusiasm, he doubts that this match will happen soon due to ongoing diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan.

In addition to the proposed showdown, Sethi emphasized the need for the PSL to expand its global reach. He suggested relocating games to markets like the United States and the United Kingdom. He stated, “I think that the PSL should be expanded… it could work out financially.” This move could increase visibility and attract new fans to the league.

Sethi concluded by stressing the importance of enhancing the PSL’s global presence. He urged stakeholders to explore new opportunities that could bring in sponsors and fans. His vision aims for a more internationally recognized and financially stable league.