Mohsin Naqvi unveils threat assessment centre to counter terrorism

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi approved the formation of an intelligence coordination and threat assessment centre on Monday. This initiative comes under the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta). Pakistan has faced a rise in terrorist activities, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, since the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire in November 2022.

Naqvi led the fifth meeting of Nacta’s Board of Governors in Islamabad, discussing critical strategies to enhance Pakistan’s counter-terrorism framework. Nacta’s National Coordinator, Khalid Chauhan, provided a detailed briefing on the authority’s performance, outlining plans for future initiatives and improvements.

One key outcome from the meeting was the approval of the National Intelligence Fusion and Threat Assessment Centre (NIFTAC). Developed through consultations with security stakeholders, NIFTAC will function as a central hub for intelligence coordination and threat analysis. Naqvi emphasized that this new centre is vital for achieving Nacta’s strategic objectives and announced plans to establish similar centres, known as PIFTACs, in all provincial capitals.

The meeting included Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry and various senior officials. Chaudhry highlighted that NIFTAC would enhance Nacta’s operational capacity, strengthening its role in the fight against terrorism. All recommendations made during the meeting were unanimously approved, significantly bolstering Pakistan’s internal security and counter-terrorism strategies.