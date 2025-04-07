Journalist Farhan Mallick granted bail in cybercrime case

A district and sessions court in Karachi granted bail to journalist Farhan Mallick on Monday. He faced charges under Pakistan’s cybercrime law, known as the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA). The court approved his bail after considering arguments from his lawyer.

Mallick’s lawyer, Moez Jafri, argued that there was no solid evidence against his client. He emphasized that the case lacked merit, stating that mere screenshots are not enough for prosecution. The judge agreed and stated that the case seemed baseless given the circumstances.

The court required Mallick to submit surety bonds worth Rs100,000. Aside from the PECA charges, he also faced allegations related to operating an illegal call center. Last week, the court issued a second notice to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) regarding the case.

Mallick had previously been taken into custody by the FIA in Karachi last month. His legal team continues to advocate for his innocence, asserting that the prosecution lacks sufficient foundation for the charges.