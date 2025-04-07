Haval H6 GT PHEV: The next big thing in Pakistan’s hybrid market arriving by 2025

Great Wall Motors is gearing up to launch the Haval H6 GT PHEV in Pakistan by the end of 2025. The vehicle will enter international markets in October and follow a wave of new vehicle releases this year. Major brands like MG, Kia, Jetour, and Hyundai have already introduced hybrid, electric, and petrol models to the local market.

The H6 GT PHEV will further diversify the plug-in hybrid options available in the region. It joins other recently launched models like the Kia EV9, Jetour Dashing X70 Plus, and the fifth-generation Kia Sportage Hybrid. This growing variety reflects an increasing consumer interest in eco-friendly vehicles in Pakistan.

This exciting new model measures 4727mm in length, 1940mm in width, and 1729mm in height. It features modern amenities like LED headlights, a panoramic sunroof, and a hands-free electric tailgate. Inside, the car boasts a 25-inch digital display, a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, and heated front seats, ensuring comfort and convenience for drivers and passengers.

Powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine and an electric motor, the H6 GT PHEV delivers impressive performance. It produces a total of 321kW and 762Nm of torque, supported by advanced safety features. With growing competition in the hybrid and electric vehicle markets, the Haval H6 GT PHEV aims to enhance the shift towards eco-friendly driving in Pakistan.