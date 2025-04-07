Gaza’s heritage highlights contemporary destruction in new Paris exhibition

A new exhibition opened in Paris on Friday, showcasing archaeological artifacts from Gaza, a historic crossroads between Asia and Africa. This display features around a hundred items, including a 4,000-year-old bowl, a sixth-century mosaic from a Byzantine church, and a Greek-inspired Aphrodite statue. The exhibition emphasizes the rich culture of Gaza while addressing the destruction it has faced since October 2023.

Curator Elodie Bouffard stated that the exhibition, titled **Saved Treasures of Gaza: 5,000 Years of History**, aims to highlight the dual narratives of human lives and cultural heritage. While acknowledging that human lives take priority, she expressed the importance of showcasing Gaza’s historical significance as a thriving port and cultural melting pot.

The exhibition also documents recent destruction using satellite images. UNESCO has reported damage to 94 heritage sites in Gaza, including the 13th-century Pasha’s Palace. Bouffard explained that the extent of damage depends on bomb tonnage and its effects on the landscape, both above and below ground.

The exhibition emerged after previous plans for an artifact display from Byblos in Lebanon were disrupted by Israeli bombings. With just four and a half months to prepare, the Institute turned to 529 pieces stored in Geneva since 2006. This exhibition runs until November 2, 2025, and aims to share Gaza’s rich history amid ongoing conflict.